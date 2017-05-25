Pierce Brosnan has confirmed he will be starring in 'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again'.

The James Bond star played the role of Sam Carmichael in the hit 2008 movie alongside Meryl Streep, 67, Amanda Seyfried, 31, Colin Firth, 56, and Dominic Cooper, 38, and following the news that a second movie is being made, Brosnan has revealed he's returning to the franchise.

On Instagram, Brosnan, 64, posted: ''Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again ... (sic).''

Universal have been working on the sequel to the original 2008 hit for a while but now it looks like things are finally slotting into place as they've given it a working title and a dropped a date in which it's expected to reach cinemas across the globe.

According to Variety, 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new flick, while Playtone Pictures, which produced the first instalment, has jumped back on board for the forthcoming film.

The iconic musical focused on a bride-to-be (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle on her big day. But she's in for a shock when she realises that there are three potential men that could be her biological dad.

It's not yet known how bosses plan to push the story on but it's thought they may decide to follow the angle of how Sophie's (Seyfried) mother Donna (Streep) met the three men; Sam (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.

The sequel will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside with ''reprised favourites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.