The 68-year-old actress is being lined up to appear in the forthcoming drama film, 'The Laundromat', and Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas are also said to be in early discussions about appearing in the motion picture.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of who Streep might play are as yet being kept under wraps.
Soderbergh will helm the project, and Scott Z. Burns has penned the script, which is based on the Jake Bernstein book, 'Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite'.
The Panama Papers are 11.5 million documents belonging to the world's fourth biggest law firm, Mossack Fonseca, which were leaked in 2015.
The docs revealed how some wealthy and powerful people were able to funnel money illegally around the globe.
Soderbergh, Burns, Michael Sugar, Lawrence Grey, and Gregory Jacobs will produce the movie.
News of the Papers came about after a whistle blower - whose identity has never been revealed - passed the documents to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.
In a statement, 'John Doe' said his ''life is in danger'' and told the publication he leaked the documents ''simply because I understood enough about their contents to realise the scale of the injustices they described''.
The movie has drawn comparisons to the Oscar-winning film 'Spotlight', which told the story of a group of journalists who revealed the cover-up of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in the US.
The film was also produced by Sugar.
