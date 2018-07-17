Meryl Streep thinks her friend Cher steals the limelight in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' because her vocals are so good.
Meryl Streep thinks Cher ''steals'' the show in 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
The 69-year-old actress has reprised her role as Donna Sheridan in the musical sequel - the first time she has appeared in the follow-up to one of her films - but she has admitted the legendary singer, who plays her mother Ruby, was the one who had all eyes on her - especially when she started singing the ABBA hit 'Fernando'.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Streep said: ''It was fantastic.
''I came on the set the day that she sang 'Fernando.' That was my first day... And she just lifted the lid off the place! I mean, she steals the movie!''
Streep then joked that the 72-year-old singer ''appropriately'' plays her mother in the movie because she's ''lived longer'' than her - despite only being three years older.
She quipped: ''She's lived a much longer life than I have.''
The pair previously worked together on the 1983 drama 'Silkwood' and, although this is the first time since then that they have starred alongside one another, Cher felt more relaxed knowing that she'd have the actress on hand to help her.
She explained: We've stayed friends all these years. I cannot believe that, but ['Silkwood'] was my first film, and she helped me. I mean, she was unbelievable, because I had no idea what I was doing. It's great to see her [again].''
Although Cher was a big fan of Abba - whose music soundtracks the movie - before she started work on the film, she recently admitted that she hadn't appreciated how ''complicated'' the songs were until she started singing herself.
Speaking at a press conference in London alongside co-stars including Lily James and Amanda Seyfried, she told BANG Showbiz: ''In America we knew the hit songs, but then when I heard 'Fernando' I heard a different thing.
''I heard the acting of it and I didn't realise the songs were so complicated and I didn't realise how orchestrated and produced they were.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Meryl Streep is having so much fun playing an ageing rocker that the audience only...
It's well-known that Meryl Streep has an extraordinary singing voice as well as being a...
Ricki Rendazzo is a rock star who gave up everything to pursue her dream of...
Ricki Rendazzo is a veteran rockstar as part of her band Ricki And The Flash....
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...