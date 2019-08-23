Meryl Streep is selling her four-bedroom New York penthouse apartment for $18,250,000.
Meryl Streep is selling her apartment for $18,250,000.
The 'Devil Wears Prada' star's New York penthouse takes up an entire floor of the River Lofts building in the city's TriBeCa region and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the Big Apple's most famous landmarks, including the Hudson River, New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, Freedom Tower and the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings.
The 3,950sq ft space - which is now a relative bargain as it was previously listed for $24.6 million - includes four bedrooms, a study, kitchen, and open-plan living and dining areas.
The master bedroom currently has plenty of space for the 70-year-old screen veteran's extensive red carpet wardrobe as it includes two-walk in closets, while it also has two bathrooms to ensure she can get ready without interruption from her husband Don Gummer.
The property features Brazilian walnut hardwood floors throughout and a 10-foot-wide landscaped terrace wraps around the house on three sides.
Outside of the stunning suite, the building itself - which is located just a short walk from the Hudson River Park, as well as numerous shops and restaurants - boasts a variety of amenities for residents, including a fitness centre, garden, on-site garage, a bicycle room and a round-the-clock doorman.
Sotheby's listing for the property said: ''The home is a delight year-round, from summer days gardening on the terrace to winter evenings by the fire, watching the snow fall.''
Meryl had previously confessed she is proud her daughters pursued acting careers as she knows that living up to her own success and achievements is a ''burden'' for Gracie and Mamie Gummer.
She said: ''I'm so proud of Gracie and of Mamie, who were willing to follow in their mother's profession despite all the pressure and attention that comes of being Meryl Streep's daughters. They're very strong-willed and determined young women. I only want them to be happy in life and I'm very supportive of their work because they made the decision knowing they would always have to deal with that added burden.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Meryl Streep is having so much fun playing an ageing rocker that the audience only...
It's well-known that Meryl Streep has an extraordinary singing voice as well as being a...
Ricki Rendazzo is a rock star who gave up everything to pursue her dream of...
Ricki Rendazzo is a veteran rockstar as part of her band Ricki And The Flash....
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...