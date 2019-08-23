Meryl Streep is selling her apartment for $18,250,000.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star's New York penthouse takes up an entire floor of the River Lofts building in the city's TriBeCa region and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views of the Big Apple's most famous landmarks, including the Hudson River, New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, Freedom Tower and the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings.

The 3,950sq ft space - which is now a relative bargain as it was previously listed for $24.6 million - includes four bedrooms, a study, kitchen, and open-plan living and dining areas.

The master bedroom currently has plenty of space for the 70-year-old screen veteran's extensive red carpet wardrobe as it includes two-walk in closets, while it also has two bathrooms to ensure she can get ready without interruption from her husband Don Gummer.

The property features Brazilian walnut hardwood floors throughout and a 10-foot-wide landscaped terrace wraps around the house on three sides.

Outside of the stunning suite, the building itself - which is located just a short walk from the Hudson River Park, as well as numerous shops and restaurants - boasts a variety of amenities for residents, including a fitness centre, garden, on-site garage, a bicycle room and a round-the-clock doorman.

Sotheby's listing for the property said: ''The home is a delight year-round, from summer days gardening on the terrace to winter evenings by the fire, watching the snow fall.''

Meryl had previously confessed she is proud her daughters pursued acting careers as she knows that living up to her own success and achievements is a ''burden'' for Gracie and Mamie Gummer.

She said: ''I'm so proud of Gracie and of Mamie, who were willing to follow in their mother's profession despite all the pressure and attention that comes of being Meryl Streep's daughters. They're very strong-willed and determined young women. I only want them to be happy in life and I'm very supportive of their work because they made the decision knowing they would always have to deal with that added burden.''