Meryl Streep has praised Bradley Cooper's directorial debut in 'A Star Is Born'.

The 69-year-old actress praised Bradley's work on the recent musical remake - which was also written by and starred the 43-year-old actor - and Meryl admitted that usually when film stars direct movies they give ''actors too much air'' and don't ''cut as brutally'' in order to move the story along.

Speaking at Montclair Film Festival's annual 'An Evening with Stephen Colbert' fundraiser, she said: ''It's so breezily shot, it's not actor shot. Actors who direct give the actors too much air. They don't cut as brutally as you need to in order to move the story.

''To them, the character is more interesting than the forward movement of the narrative. But Bradley kept it moving. [It's] brilliant.''

The 'Mamma Mia!' actress also went on to speak about her 'The Devil Wears Prada' co-star Emily Blunt for her performance in their latest film together 'Mary Poppins Returns' and says the Disney sequel is ''like a tiny gift to America'.

She said: ''The movie is just great, I don't say this about all my movies, but this is not my movie, this is Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie. It's like a little tiny gift to America at Christmas.''

In the movie - which is a sequel to 1964 classic Mary Poppins which starred Dame Julie Andrews in the titular role - Streep plays Topsy, the eccentric cousin on Blunt's magical nanny Mary Poppins.