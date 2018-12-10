Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has heaped praise on Bradley Cooper's directorial debut 'A Star Is Born'.
Meryl Streep has heaped praise on Bradley Cooper's directorial debut 'A Star Is Born'.
The Academy Award-winning actress has hailed Bradley's approach to the drama movie, saying it was made in a very ''self-assured'' fashion.
Meryl explained: ''It's so breezily shot and it's so self-assured. It's not actorly shot. [Some] actors who make the transition to directing, they give the actors too much air. They don't cut as brutally as you need to in order to move the story.
''To them, the character is more interesting than the forward movement of the story, the narrative. The movie's the thing. You're helping but the movie has to keep going. And Bradley ... he gave himself the stuff he needed and then he'd move off. ... kept it moving.
''He was on his own back a lot. I liked that. Made you in the thing. You were in the thing. Brilliant.''
Bradley - who also starred in the film - cast pop star Lady GaGa in the role of Ally Maine, a nightclub singer.
And Meryl, 69, told The Hollywood Reporter that ''nobody but Gaga'' could have fulfilled the role.
Meanwhile, Bradley recently admitted he relished the challenge of balancing acting and directing.
Reflecting on the experience of making 'A Star Is Born', the Hollywood star said: ''I've never been more fulfilled and have it feel more natural. I love acting, and I love acting and directing.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Meryl Streep is having so much fun playing an ageing rocker that the audience only...
It's well-known that Meryl Streep has an extraordinary singing voice as well as being a...
Ricki Rendazzo is a rock star who gave up everything to pursue her dream of...
Ricki Rendazzo is a veteran rockstar as part of her band Ricki And The Flash....
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...