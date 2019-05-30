Meryl Streep doesn't agree with the term '''toxic masculinity'' as it's not just men who can be harmful to society, and thinks women can ''be pretty f****g toxic'' too.
Meryl Streep thinks the term ''toxic masculinity'' is harmful to men.
During a Q&A about the forthcoming second season of HBO show 'Big Little Lies', the 69-year-old actress addressed the social science term - which defines the male gender role as including exaggerated masculine traits like being violent, unemotional and sexually aggressive, while any feminine traits are deemed as weak and undesirable - during a discussion about male fans of the drama.
The 'Mamma Mia' star insisted that she doesn't agree with the label as it's not just men who can be harmful to society, and thinks women can ''be pretty f****g toxic'' too.
Speaking to Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones, Meryl said: ''Sometimes, I think we're hurt. We hurt our boys by calling something toxic masculinity. I do. And I don't find putting those two words together [works] because women can be pretty f****g toxic. It's toxic people. We have our good angles and we have our bad ones.''
The 'Devil Wears Prada' star went on to suggest that ''communication'' is the way to improve relationships between ''human beings'' regardless of gender.
She said: ''I think the labels are less helpful than what we're trying to get to, which is a communication, direct, between human beings. We're all on the boat together. We've got to make it work.''
Meryl was joined at the event by co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman and added that she's a huge admirer of cast member Shailene Woodley, who wasn't in attendance.
She said: ''Shailene is just a miracle in this. I have to say. I'm glad she's not here because I can talk about her. I mean, she's a miracle.
''She's so ... open to the role. She did a film called Adrift this year, which I don't know if anybody saw, because of course they didn't promote it.''
