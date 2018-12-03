Meryl Streep can't watch her old movies because they remind her she was ''so unhappy'' with her body image whilst filming them.
Meryl Streep can't watch her old movies because she was ''so unhappy'' whilst filming them.
The 69-year-old actress might be a Hollywood icon with an extensive filmography, but the star says she won't watch any of her old movies, because they bring back memories of a time when she wasn't happy with her appearance.
She said: ''I'll come upon a movie I'm in, and I'm very young and very beautiful. But I was so unhappy. I thought my nose was too big, I thought I was fat. Because these are things that people tell you.''
The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress played with her image throughout her career, and says she often purposely took on roles that would take away her beauty, so audiences had to focus on her talent.
Speaking to Stephen Colbert at the annual Montclair Film fundraiser in New Jersey, Meryl is quoted by Vanity Fair as saying: ''I could play older when I was young. I could play a man in 'Angels in America'. I could screw around with how I looked. Which to me is a political act: to say 'it's not always going to attract your lust or your interest, or anything to do with ingratiation.'''
Despite her own hang-ups with her body, supermodel Cindy Crawford recently revealed she used to look up to Meryl as a ''beautiful woman'' when she was growing up and dreaming of a modelling career.
She said: ''I really looked up to, of course, beautiful women like Marilyn Monroe and I loved Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep. But I also like strong women and also professional women. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a nuclear physicist, so I looked up to women that were scientists.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Meryl Streep is having so much fun playing an ageing rocker that the audience only...
It's well-known that Meryl Streep has an extraordinary singing voice as well as being a...
Ricki Rendazzo is a rock star who gave up everything to pursue her dream of...
Ricki Rendazzo is a veteran rockstar as part of her band Ricki And The Flash....
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are unable to have children...
Strong characters and a vivid sense of life in frontier America give this film a...
When a Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are cursed by a witch...