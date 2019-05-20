Reese Witherspoon claims her 'Big Little Lies' co-star Meryl Streep is terrible at bowling.
The award-winning actress joined her 'Big Little Lies' castmates Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley for a night at the bowling alley last year, and though they all had a lot of ''fun'', the 69-year-old screen legend came closer to hitting people rather than pins with her ball.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Reese said: ''I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at - bowling.
''I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way and people, like, scattered.
''It was really fun. She's such a good sport. She's a doll.''
While Reese thought she'd found the only thing the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress isn't good at, Meryl previously insisted there were ''a lot'' of pastimes that she'd struggled to get to grips with, such as golf.
She has said: ''I can't do a lot of things, like golf. I don't like golf. I mean I really don't because I tend to like things that I can do right away. If I can't do it right away, I don't like it.
''Skiing I really like because you can sort of get up on skis, and if you are coordinated and completely without being reckless, you can lean forward and go. But golf, no! Nobody can do that.''
Meanwhile, the 'Post' star recently admitted she can't watch her old movies because she remembers how ''unhappy'' she felt during filming due to constant criticism of her looks.
She explained: ''I'll come upon a movie I'm in, and I'm very young and very beautiful. But I was so unhappy. I thought my nose was too big, I thought I was fat. Because these are things that people tell you.''
