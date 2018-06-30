Meryl Streep and Saoirse Ronan are in talks for 'Lady Bird' director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of 'Little Women'.
The 'Lady Bird' director is set to write and direct a new version of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel and she is lining up an all-star cast.
Along with Oscar winner Meryl and Gerwig's 'Lady Bird' star Saoirse, Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, and Florence Pugh have also been linked to the project, Variety reports.
Amy Pascal is producing the project with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord.
'Little Women' tells the story of the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, as they navigate their journey to motherhood, guided by their own mother.
The novel has been adapted for the big screen several time before, including the 1994 version directed by Gillian Armstrong.
That movie featured Winona Ryder as the main character, Josephine 'Jo' March, an ambitious young woman, who longs to become a successful author.
The all-star cast also included Gabriel Byrne, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Christian Bale and Susan Sarandon.
The upcoming Gerwig-directed adaptation would be a reunion for Gerwig, Ronan and Chalamet, after Greta directed the pair in her directorial debut 'Lady Bird'.
And Saoirse recently revealed that she continues to be mentored by her idol Greta.
She said: ''I was a huge fan of Greta Gerwig before I worked with her on 'Lady Bird'.
''Meeting Greta and knowing that she knew who I was and wanted to talk to me about the script was so exciting. We Skyped before we met and we were so giggly, like two kids in high school. She's been very supportive since.
''She's everything I want to be as an actor and as a filmmaker. I could feel myself going from being like, 'Maybe one day I'll direct, to looking at Greta and going, 'I really want to do this.' ''
