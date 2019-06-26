Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman have joined the cast of 'The Prom'.

The upcoming Netflix movie fro Bryan Murphy sees the 'American Horror Story' and 'Glee' showrunner at the helm of the streaming platform's adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

As reported by Variety, Streep and Kidman have joined an all star ensemble for the movie, with James Corden, Awkwafina, Ariana Grande, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells all on board.

The story follows a lesbian student from a fictional conservative town called Edgewater, who wants to bring her girlfriend to the school dance.

When the couple are banned from attending, which leads to a cast of Broadway luminaries teaming up in a battle against injustice.

The stage version has already received six Tony Award nominations - including one for best musical - and its current Broadway run is set to end on August 11.

The musical is an original concept by Jack Viertel, and the movie adaptation is the first to be announced under Murphy's Netflix deal.

Last February, he teamed up with the streaming platform for a $300 million deal after previously working with 20th Century Fox.

Murphy is also plotting an adaptation of 'The Boys in the Band' for Netflix, which would see the Broadway revival cast - including the likes of Jim Parson, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andew Rannells - reprising their roles for the film.

Meanwhile, fans will be excited for the ninth series of 'American Horror Story' later this year, with the next run of the popular anthology show set to take on a 1980s slasher horror theme.