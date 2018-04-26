Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are both owed more than $100,000 by The Weinstein Company.

The media company - which was founded by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob - filed for bankruptcy last month and court documents they have filed list the amounts of money a number of creditors are owed.

According to the documents, which were obtained by The Blast, the 'Devil Wears Prada' is owed $142, 965 by the company, while Jennifer, 27, is awaiting $102,623.

As well as the two actresses - who have both blasted the 66-year-old producer following the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him - other company creditors include John Legend, Julianne Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Jerry Seinfeld, directors Michael Bay and Sir Peter Jackson, author Stephen King, and former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia.

The Weinstein Company estimate their liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion, with some of the biggest sums they owe including over $17 million to a law firm in Florida, $14 million to a Chinese production company and $13 million to a marketing firm in New York.

Both Meryl, 68, and the 'Passengers' actress spoke up after Weinstein used their names in his defence in a class action lawsuit.

He claimed Meryl had publicly spoken about how he had ''always been respectful to her'', while Jennifer had told Oprah Winfrey he had ''only ever been nice''.

In response, Jennifer fumed in a statement: ''Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop.

''For the record, while I was not victimised personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up.''

And Meryl hit out and said: ''Harvey Weinstein's attorneys' use of my (true) statement -- that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship -- as evidence that he was not abusive with many other women is pathetic and exploitive.

''The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them -- regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed.''