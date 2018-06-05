Meryl Streep has joined her new 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz for a girls night out, bowling.
Meryl Streep has joined the 'Big Little Lies' cast for a girls night out.
Reese Witherspoon, 42, shared a picture of herself, Meryl, 68, Nicole Kidman, 50, and Shailene Woodley, 26, having some fun at a bowling alley as they took a break from shooting the hit HBO TV drama.
Reese captioned the photo: ''We work and we play! Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies!''
Cast member Zoe Kravitz, 29, was also on the night out as Shailene shared a photograph of her wearing bunny ears and drinking a beer as the pair posed by a pool table.
The 'Big Little Lies' cast have clearly grown very close as, just days before, Shailene posted a picture of Reese, Zoe and co-star Laura Dern on a group outing to the cinema to see her new action adventure movie 'Adrift'.
Shailene captioned the photo of her co-stars posing in front of a movie theatre with their tickets: ''WHAT TRUE SUPPORT AND SISTERHOOD LOOKS LIKE. i feel so shown up for. #adrift (sic)''
Meryl recently joined the show as Mary Louise Wright - the mother-in-law of Nicole's character, Celeste Wright - and she's already started shooting her scenes.
During the first season of the David E. Kelley drama based on the Liane Moriarty novel, it was revealed that Nicole's abusive husband Perry Wright [Alexander Skarsgard] had died, and Meryl's character is said to be ''concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren'' following his passing.
Shailene told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She [Meryl] is so good, period, and she is so humble. I think the reason why Meryl Streep is Meryl Streep is she approaches a film set as if it's the first character that she has ever played. I have learned a great deal from her about acting. I feel like I'm working with an acting coach in a way.''
