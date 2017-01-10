George Clooney has joked that Meryl Streep is ''overrated'' after US President-elect Donald Trump described her as that in the wake of her Golden Globe Awards attack on him.

The 67-year-old actress used her Golden Globe's speech as she picked up the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award on Sunday night (08.01.17) to deride the upcoming commander-in-chief for apparently mocking disabled journalist.

Trump then fired back at 'The Devil Wears Prada' star describing her as ''one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood''.

Clooney has since been asked his opinion of the feud, and sarcastically quipped: ''I've always said that about Meryl.''

Talking about playing her on-screen husband in 'Fantastic Mr. Fox', he laughed: ''She's maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she's overrated!''

Clooney, 55, then blasted Trump accusing him of wasting valuable time when he could be focusing his attention on ''making America great again'' as he's heading to the White House on January 20.

He added to PEOPLE: ''Aren't you supposed to be running the country?''

In her lengthy speech, Streep referenced the time Trump appeared to mock a disabled journalist in November 2015, saying: ''There was one performance that stunned me - it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out of my head, because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life.''

Trump reacted on Twitter suggesting she was bitter because her pick for President Hilary Clinton lost the election, posting: ''Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked me last night at the Golden Globes ... She is a Hilary flunky who lost big.

For the 100th time, I never ''mocked'' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ... ''grovelling'' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! (sic)''

Clooney has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has previously rubbished some of his policy ideas.

The Hollywood hunk - whose wife Amal is a human rights lawyer - said: ''The idea that this xenophobic, fascist theory that we are going to ban Muslims from our country or we are going to kick 12 million Mexicans back down to the border and build a wall they are going to pay for - none of that is ever going to happen. This country isn't going to do that.''