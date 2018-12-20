Meryl Streep is ''stalking'' Emily Blunt.

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star has joked that the 69-year-old actress is ''like her stalker'' as they keep making movies together but Emily insists she doesn't mind.

She said: ''She's like my stalker! Actually, I love her and she is amazing and I just want to breathe the same air as her. Long may she stalk me!''

Meryl and Emily worked together on 'Mary Poppins Returns' and Emily admits she was ''shocked'' to be cast in the film.

Speaking on Friday night's (21.12.18) episode of The Graham Norton Show, she shared: ''I was really shocked. The director called me and there was so much charged energy and preamble in the call that I thought he was about to propose! I was stunned and don't quite remember quite what I said, but I was 100% yes. Getting the role was the last thing I expected. I was terrified and scared. It was my first entrance in the film that I thought, 'Wow, this is really happening.'''

Meanwhile, Emily admitted she was ''completely shocked'' and ''slightly terrified'' when she found out she was the first choice for Mary Poppins.

Recalling their phone conversation, she said: ''He called me, and I'd been friends with him for a while, and I knew there was sort of a different energy behind this phone call, it was so charged and he was so excited to tell me this news. I thought, he's going to ask me to marry him. This is where I get married to Rob Marshall like it was building towards that. He was like: 'Emily, we've been looking for something to do and we are going to do Mary Poppins.' I was like speechless I felt my hair sort of blow back. I was just completely shocked and terrified.''