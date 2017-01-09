The Mamma Mia! star had just launched into a rant about President-elect Donald Trump and his apparent dislike of foreigners in the U.S. when she joked that if outsiders were kicked out of Hollywood, movie fans would have to watch football and mixed martial arts, "which are not the arts".

White is now firing back via TMZ, revealing he wouldn't expect an "uppity 80-year-old lady" to appreciate MMA.

Streep is in fact 67.

Meanwhile, MMA president Scott Coker has invited Meryl to attend an event in a less fiery tweet, writing: "The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years tirelessly honing their craft - and yes - art. They come from every country and every walk of life."

Trump also took exception to Streep's attack on him during her Cecil B. De Mille Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech, calling her an "overrated" actress.

Although she didn't mention the new U.S. President by name she highlighted a 2015 incident when he appeared to mock New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski at a campaign rally.

Trump was filmed mocking the journalist, who suffers from arthrogryposis, which causes joints to seize up, impairing his movement.

In a tweet on Monday (09Jan17), the property tycoon insisted Meryl had got her facts wrong and was just bitter because her candidate, Hillary Clinton, didn't win the presidential election in November (16).

He wrote: "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.

"For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him... when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

Kovaleski denies Trump's claim.