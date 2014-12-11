Artist:
Song title: Green Lady [Live]
Time: 4.33
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Pop
Label: 4AD

Merchandise perform an energetic intimate live rendition of their song 'Green Lady', from their highly acclaimed recent album 'After The End' released in 2014. The band are set to hit the road in North America at the beginning of 2015.

