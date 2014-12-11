Merchandise perform an energetic intimate live rendition of their song 'Green Lady', from their highly acclaimed recent album 'After The End' released in 2014. The band are set to hit the road in North America at the beginning of 2015.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.