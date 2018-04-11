Mena Suvari feels as though she's making a difference to the world since becoming a vegan.

The 39-year-old actress decided to ditch all animal-related products and meals from her life after eating meat and wearing leather stopped making her ''feel good''.

Mena's new approach to food and fashion has given her a new lease of life and she feels so healthy and happy since overhauling her lifestyle.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I've been vegan for almost 10 months now and I went completely cruelty-free in my life even with my beauty products and my whole wardrobe, I feel really good making the personal changes that I did and I've always loved fashion, so I wanted to make it a point, for whatever it's worth, and show people that you can have fun with sustainable fashion and that it's possible. You're doing a good thing for the environment, you're doing a good thing for animals and you're saving a lot of money, I love being able to feel good in what I'm wearing!''

Veganism has also stopped the 'American Pie' star from caring about what should be considered to be fashionable and she now no longer looks for designer clothes and bags, but gravitates towards sustainable fashion items.

She explained: ''Eco-friendly and sustainable fashion is what's important to me. I don't care what the most expensive item is or that whole dynamic of someone thinking that they have to buy something to be equal. Why am I carrying this dead animal on my arm? It doesn't feel good.'''

And Mena uses minimal products in her beauty regime, choosing coconut oil over branded moisturisers and although she would never force her lifestyle on others, she is excited to see more companies creating ethical products. I'm pretty simple with that kind of stuff and I just like having products that are easy. I'll put coconut oil on my face and I don't care. Going vegan and cruelty-free is my personal choice and I don't harp on anyone for doing it differently. It's nice to see companies coming out more and I think it's a beautiful thing.''