Vegan actress Mena Suvari has called for American retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to cease using feathers in their products to put an end to animal cruelty.
The 'American Pie' star - who is a long-time vegan - has sent a letter to Steven H. Temares, CEO of the American home retailer, informing him of the ''violent'' methods used to get the feathers from geese to go into pillows and duvets and other soft furnishings.
Her letter read: ''You can count me among the loyal Bed Bath & Beyond customers who flock to your store for design and decor inspiration. But today, I'm urging you to consider doing a little renovation and modernization of your own - and moving beyond cruelty - by removing down from your shelves entirely and offering only down-alternative bedding and fabrics.''
Mena, 39, then documents the evidence that has been collected showing how badly the birds are treated and the pain they endure when their feathers are plucked.
The letter continues: ''Investigation after investigation has revealed that supply-house workers clamp live birds upside down between their knees and rip out handfuls of feathers as the geese and ducks struggle and squawk ... Open wounds resulting from this barbaric plucking are hastily sewn up with needle and thread.''
According to the New York Post newspaper, Mena - on behalf of PETA - will question Bed Bath & Beyond shareholders at the company's annual meeting this Friday (29.06.18).
The 'American Beauty' actress also stars in PETA's new anti-down campaign, which shows her face surrounded by bloody feathers.
Mena is a vocal animal rights campaigner and has said that going vegan in 2017 - ditching all animal-related products and meals from her life, has made her feel as though she is making a positive impact in the world.
She previously said: ''I went completely cruelty-free in my life even with my beauty products and my whole wardrobe, I feel really good making the personal changes that I did and I've always loved fashion, so I wanted to make it a point, for whatever it's worth, and show people that you can have fun with sustainable fashion and that it's possible. You're doing a good thing for the environment, you're doing a good thing for animals and you're saving a lot of money, I love being able to feel good in what I'm wearing!''
