Mena Massoud is suing Tesla.

The 'Aladdin' star is planning to take the luxury car company to court as he believes his brand new Model 3 crashed into a tree last year because the vehicle had manufacturing and design defects that he wasn't aware of when he bought it.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Mena has claimed he was changing lanes in Hollywood the day after he bought it in September when the right front wheel suddenly crumpled and flew off, which led to the car skidding onto the pavement and ploughing into a tree before it came to a standstill.

The 27-year-old actor - who is being represented by Kevin K. Javidzad, Esq. at Colony Law - is adamant that Tesla is to blame for the smash because the wheel should not be coming away from the car that easily.

He also claimed he suffered personal injuries as a result of the accident.

Meanwhile, Mena recently said he couldn't believe how quickly his career has taken off as he remembers clearly sleeping in an apartment the size of a ''closest'' just two years ago while he was working hard for his big break in Hollywood.

He explained: ''Two years ago, I moved to Los Angeles and I was living in a closet with my friend. I never thought I'd get to do this so quickly after moving here. So it's been a blessing. I'm blessed.''

As well as improving his acting skills, Mena also learnt how to cook as he spent most of his spare time experimenting with ingredients in the kitchen.

He explained: ''You just spend a lot less time in your room, basically, because there's not much of it. So I spent a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking.''