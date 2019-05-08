Mena Massoud says Jasmine will be ''empowering for women'' in the new 'Aladdin' film.

The 25-year-old actor plays the titular character in Guy Ritchie's live-action reboot of the classic 1992 Disney animation and thinks cinema goers will be pleased that the leading lady - played by English actress Naomi Scott - has been revamped so she is ''empowering for women all over the world'', with her independent traits from the original film even more amplified.

Being interviewing for PEOPLE Now, Mena said: ''We really focused on making this an empowering role for women all over the world. Naomi does an incredible job with that.

''There's a new song in it which I think women and people all over the world will relate to and love.''

And Mena - was born in Cairo to Egyptian parents - is delighted that Middle Eastern actors are now being recognised in Hollywood following Rami Malek's Oscar win for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'

He said: ''I think it is changing obviously with Rami Malek winning the Oscar and doing an incredible job with Freddie. There's a lot of Middle Easterners coming up now. I hope it's changing I think this film is really important and it's a representation. Hopefully if it does well in cinemas Hollywood can have confidence in the fact that you can put a Middle Eastern in an iconic role and it will still do well.''

Mena is also joined in the movie by Will Smith as the Genie, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar and Navid Negahban as Jasmine's father The Sultan.

The film will still include all the music and songs from the animated version, which earned two Oscar victories for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'A Whole New World' by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, as well as having two new songs penned by 'The Greatest Showman' songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

'Aladdin' hits cinemas worldwide later this month.