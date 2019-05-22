Mena Massoud used to live in a ''closet.''

The 'Aladdin' star can't believe how quickly his career has taken off since he moved to Los Angeles as just two years ago he and a friend were squashed in a tiny flat, that resembled a cupboard, trying to make ends meet.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''Two years ago, I moved to Los Angeles and I was living in a closet with my friend. I never thought I'd get to do this so quickly after moving here. So it's been a blessing. I'm blessed.''

As well as improving his acting skills, the 27-year-old hunk also learnt how to cook as he spent most of his spare time experimenting with ingredients in the kitchen.

He explained: ''You just spend a lot less time in your room, basically, because there's not much of it. So I spent a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking.''

Mena couldn't believe his luck when Guy Ritchie decided to cast him as the titular role in the 2019 fantasy film alongside Will Smith's magic lamp-rubbing Genie

However, the first time they met was slightly awkward as he was starstruck.

He said: ''First time I met him, I mean, I grew up watching his films, so I was really nervous and I forgot to introduce myself.

''And [director] Guy Ritchie was there, so I thought he was gonna help break the ice! But he didn't, so I had to back track a little [and introduce myself]. Guy [left] me hanging, and I've brought that up several times.''

The former 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' star, 50, found their first encounter equally odd.

He explained: ''We're on set, and there's 200 dancers standing around, and I'm talking to the director, and then this dude just comes up and he's standing in our conversation. And I'm like, 'That's a bold-a** dancer, [who's] going to stand there in the middle of the director and the genie in this conversation.' And he just stood there and he didn't say nothing! He just smiled and then walked away.''