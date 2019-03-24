Melody Thornton is considering freezing her eggs.

The 34-year-old star is currently single and doesn't see anything wrong with exploring her options to preserve her fertility for longer.

Asked if she wants to have children, she said: ''I really would. But I have to find the right guy.

''I'd be up for freezing my eggs if need be. I know it's a controversial topic.

''Some people say if you have to freeze your eggs, maybe you're not supposed to have children.

''But if there was a refrigerator that kept your chicken good for six days instead of four, why not go for it?''

When it comes to finding love, the former Pussycat Dolls singer is looking for a ''wild horse'' who gives her the space to be ''creative''.

She said: ''I would like to meet a really nice guy who respects himself.

''The challenge I run into is that I fight for my freedom - I need space to be creative.

''Often in relationships I'm treated like a possession.

''I can't do this, I can't do that, or I can't take a job. I don't need that!

''I need a wild horse. Someone who lets me run free too.''

And Melody wants to date someone who works within the entertainment industry, but isn't hugely famous.

She told new! Magazine: ''It would be someone who is in the industry and someone who understands it.

''Someone who is creative but isn't the main talent or the principal on the bill.

''And that's not because I want the spotlight on me - it's because I find women in the industry very different to male talent.

''Men in the spotlight need a lot of ego stroking, whereas women don't.

''I tend to click with other creative people - guys who create stuff, you know, directors, producers, people like that.''