Melody Thornton thinks it is best that the Pussycat Dolls are left in the past.

The 34-year-old singer has admitted that although she ''feels good'' that people still love the girl group - which was comprised of Melody, Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt - it was a long time ago that they were riding high in the charts and she isn't interested in reuniting with the girls because she has moved on.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I appreciate that people loved what we did. I can tell you we busted our asses to make it happen. There were a couple of years when we were getting by on three hours sleep a night and we were just working around the clock and performing for anyone who would be happy to see you and we did that. I feel good about the Dolls, when the songs come on the radio I'm like, 'Yes, you go girl!' But it was a long time ago, life goes by pretty fast.''

The 'Don't Cha' hitmaker - who will return to 'Dancing on Ice' for the final on Sunday (10.03.19) to skate in the group routine after being booted off the ITV show before the semi-final - has been writing her own songs which she insists are nothing like the pop tracks of the Pussycat Dolls

She said: ''I've been writing. I enjoy writing songs that I like and that mean something to me, every creative person needs an outlet that is true to them.

''I am primarily a vocalist, what I've always done is sing, but now I'm writing. My music is not like the Pussycat Dolls, it's not pop music. It's big, like Shirley Bassey.''