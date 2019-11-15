Melody Thornton has released a new single titled 'Love Will Return'.

The former Pussycat Doll released her latest single on Friday (15.11.19), which comes as her first solo music since 2015, when she released non-album tracks 'Goodbye' and 'Serial Killer', which both collaborations with Bobby Newberry.

'Love Will Return' - which comes after Melody featured on Harrison track 'Freak Like Me' in October - is inspired by Melody's ancestral roots in Phoenix, Arizona, and brings together her Mexican and African-American heritage for a track which mixes classic southern Americana soul and R&B.

The track features grand horns, layered harmonies and tribal woodwind, which reflect the late 60s and early 70s eras of music.

Speaking about the song, Melody said in a statement: ''I was standing in my kitchen, looking out the window at a scenic view of the hills in LA and started humming a Melody I'd never heard. I started to add lyrics and in 20 minutes I had the song 'Love Will Return' mapped out. It was my favourite song that only existed in my head. ''The entire evolution of the song was magic. I didn't have to explain what I envisioned to the producer too much when I finally decided to record it. He felt it himself and delivered an incredible finished product. There's just something spiritual about it. It moves me in a way like no other song I've written before. I can't explain it. I don't mean that in an arrogant way. The songs are like my babies and 'Love Will Return' is my Kim Kardashian.''

Melody, 35, is planning to release a wider breadth of work in early 2020, and 'Love Will Return' is the first taste of the upcoming project.

Whilst no details are available on her new material as of the time of writing, it's believed the singer will be incorporating an exciting new edge of pop, blues and R&B into her sound.