Melody Thornton lost her sense of smell and part of her hearing due to the ''really intense'' pressure of being in the Pussycat Dolls.

The 34-year-old singer and her bandmates were disciplined to ''keep going'' no matter how ''hard'' they were finding things, resulting in her suffering a string of health problems that she's thankful to have eventually overcome.

She said: ''In the Dolls, we kept going, no matter how hard it was.

''I suffered hearing loss through severe sinus infection and I lost my sense of smell, which affected my sense of taste.

''I was glad I was young enough that it came back.

''I had syringes up my nose to get steroid shots into my system - we were being worked that hard. It was crazy and really intense.''

And that wasn't the only time in her life that Melody pushed herself to the limit, as she admitted she was constantly ill while competing on British reality show 'Dancing On Ice' recently because she was ''working [herself] into the ground'' training for the celebrity skating competition.

She told new! Magazine: ''On 'Dancing On Ice', I was sick the entire time.

''It was like a cold I couldn't shake or a virus that wouldn't go away.

''It was a clear indication that I was working myself into the ground but I'm used to working through it.''

But the 'Beep' hitmaker admitted she can't help but push herself to do the best she can.

She said: ''I complain a lot about being tired - I think I have some vitamin deficiencies and I do tend to have lower energy levels.

''I wouldn't say I'm a workaholic but if the work isn't done to my standard, then I'm gonna keep going until I feel like it's been done well.''