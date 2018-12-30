Melody Thornton thinks a Pussycat Dolls reunion would be a ''nightmare''.

The 34-year-old singer was a member of the 'Buttons' hitmakers from 2003 until 2010, and although there has been talk of the group - also comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt - getting back together, Melody thinks a reunion would be a bad idea.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, she said: ''I'm not the same at 34 as I was when I was 24, so the idea of getting together again sounds like a nightmare.''

Her comments come after it was claimed the 'Don't Cha' singers were already planning on working on new music together this year, but had to halt their plans after founder Robin Antin created a new band called Pussycat Dolls: Next Generation, with 'Do It Again' singer Pia Mia fronting the group.

A source said in May: ''Robin has really put the cat among the pigeons with this new project. Although no agreement had been reached, all of the original girls were up for reuniting and they were just figuring out how it would work.

''But then Robin put out a casting call for this new group last week and it came as a complete surprise for the girls.

''It seems like Robin decided the comeback wasn't going to happen so has gone off and done her own thing. It's a bit messy and the other girls have taken it personally.''

The original Pussycat Dolls were formed by Robin as a burlesque troupe in 1995, before being relaunched as a pop group - with another member, Carmit Bachar, who left the group in 2008 - a decade later.