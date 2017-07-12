Melissa Rauch has opened up about her past miscarriage in her pregnancy announcement.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress and her husband Winston are overjoyed to be expecting their first child together later this year but Melissa admitted that she has suffered past heartache in her quest to start a family.

Writing for Glamour magazine, she said: ''Here is the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn't make me feel like a complete fraud: 'Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she's being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she's pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again. She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first.'''

Melissa, 37, admitted she was reluctant to announce her pregnancy, because she was worried about upsetting other women who are struggling with fertility issues.

She explained: ''When I thought about having to share the news about expecting this baby, all I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way. It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here.

''The miscarriage I experienced was one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life. It kickstarted a primal depression that lingered in me. The image of our baby on the ultrasound monitor- without movement, without a heartbeat -

after we had seen that same little heart healthy and flickering just two weeks prior completely blindsided us and haunts me to this day. I kept waiting for the sadness to lift...but it didn't. Sure, I had happy moments and life went on, but the heartbreak was always lurking.

''All I really know for sure is that this experience has changed me forever. I know it's made me grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms.

''So, to all the women out there who are dealing with fertility issues, have gone through a miscarriage or are going through the pain of it currently, allow me to leave you with this message: You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now.''