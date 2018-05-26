Sesame Street creators are suing STX Entertainment over its new movie 'The Happytime Murders'.

The puppet noir comedy is set in Los Angeles where naughty and foul-mouthed puppets and humans live together. Two detectives, a human and puppet, are forced to work together to solve the murders of the former 'The Happytime Gang'.

The movie has been directed by Brian Henson, son of 'Muppets' creator Jim Henson - who was also a large part of 'Sesame Street's success - and the Jim Henson Company also helped to produce it.

A tagline for the racy comedy dubs it 'No Sesame. All Street,' which 'Sesame Street' creators object to.

According to Variety, 'Sesame Street' creators have argued in their lawsuit ''While the trailer at issue is almost indescribably crude, 'Sesame' is not trying to enjoin defendants' promotion or distribution of their movie. It is only defendants' deliberate choice to invoke and commercially misappropriate 'Sesame's' name and goodwill in marketing the movie -- and thereby cause consumers to conclude that 'Sesame' is somehow associated with the movie -- that has infringed on and tarnished the 'Sesame Street' mark and goodwill.''

An STX spokesperson said: ''STX loved the idea of working closely with Brian Henson and the Jim Henson Company to tell the untold story of the active lives of Henson puppets when they're not performing in front of children.

''While we're disappointed that 'Sesame Street' does not share in the fun, we are confident in our legal position. We look forward to introducing adult moviegoers to our adorably unapologetic characters this summer.''

The movie will star Melissa McCarthy, who is also producing the project.

She previously said: ''When a really good script combines puppet strippers, Los Angeles' underbelly and comedy, it's like my fever dream has finally come true!''