Melissa McCarthy was named worst actress at the 2019 Golden Raspberry Awards.

The 'Happytime Murders' star was nominated for the dubious honour for her roles in both the puppet comedy and 'Life of the Party' with the announcement coming the day before she has the chance of winning an Oscar.

The Razzies winners were announced on Saturday (23.02.19) with Melissa, 48, also being awarded a Razzie redeemer prize in recognition of her Academy Award nomination for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'.

The Golden Raspberries - which recognises the worst in Hollywood - no longer holds a physical ceremony, but in the past the likes of Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock have accepted the tongue-in-cheek trophies in person.

Comedy 'Holmes & Watson' was claimed the most prizes this year, with four awards including worst film and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Will Ferrell's co-star John C Reilly got the nod for worst supporting actor for his role as Dr. Watson, while filmmaker Etan Cohen's work on the film was enough to be named worst director.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump even picked up two awards this year, both for his appearances in documentaries in 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'.

He was also the winner in the worst screen combo category alongside ''His Self Perpetuating Pettiness''.

While the Razzies pick out the worst in Hollywood, many top stars do see the funny side, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reacted well last year when his 'Baywatch' reboot won a prize named he Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It.

He said at the time: ''Look we made 'Baywatch' with the best intentions and it didn't work out like that, but I humbly and graciously accept my Razzie and I thank you critics and thank you fans.

''And look, at the end of the day, A Movie So Rotten You Eventually Fell in Love With It, that's just the way love goes. Go 'Baywatch'. Thank you for my Razzie, give it to me.''

2019 Golden Raspberry Award winners list:

Worst picture - 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst actress - Melissa McCarthy, 'The Happytime Murders' and 'Life of the Party'

Razzie redeemer award - Melissa McCarthy, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Worst actor - Donald J Trump (as himself), 'Death of a Nation' and 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst supporting actor - John C Reilly, 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst supporting actress - Kellyanne Conway (as herself), 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst screen combo - Donald J Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness, 'Death of a Nation' & 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel - 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst director - Etan Cohen, 'Holmes & Watson'

Worst screenplay - 'Fifty Shades Freed', Niall Leonard, from the novel by E.L. James