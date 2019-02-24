Melissa McCarthy is excited for Jason Reitman's upcoming 'Ghostbusters' reboot, despite confirmation the movie will ignore her all-female 2016 revamp.
Melissa McCarthy really wants to see Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' reboot.
The 48-year-old actress has spoken out about the upcoming blockbuster, and while it will ignore the all-female 2016 revamp - in which she starred alongside Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Kristen Wiig - she is still looking forward to seeing how it unfolds.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm for anybody who's making movies.
''I talked to Jason about it, he's just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I'm like, 'I want to see that'. I'm all for it. I say like, 'Tell the story.' ''
McCarthy's comments come after Reitman - who will be at the helm 36-years after his father Ivan directed the first two films in the series - ''nothing but admiration'' for the 2016 remake.
The director previously said his movie is ''trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans'' which some interpreted as a criticism of the remake - however, the 'Juno' director has insisted that ''that came out wrong'' and he strongly feels the recent installment ''expanded the universe and made an amazing movie''.
On Twitter, he wrote: ''Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul [Feig] and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie! (Sic)''
Jason has also co-written a screenplay with Gil Kenan and plans to begin shooting the film - which will be a continuation of the 1884 movie and its 1989 sequel - this summer, with Sony planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.
