Melissa McCarthy wants Amy Adams to run for president.

The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' actress thinks the 'Nocturnal Animals' star would make the world a better place and she is impressed with the instincts shown by both Amy and Nicole Kidman.

She said: ''I think Nicole Kidman is a smart, non-bulls**t puppy. She isn't going to mince words, isn't going to try to play a game. She's got a hell of a picker. She picks things that are really interesting, and she's not concerned about how they may be seen.

''Amy Adams is the same. I love that she is starting to produce. I would like Amy Adams to run for president. I think the world would be better in general.''

Amy isn't the only actress Melissa would turn to for guidance as she'd love to have daily meetings with Viola Davis.

She told America's InStyle magazine: ''I'd like Viola Davis to wake me up every morning and be like, 'Here's your thought for the day', and I'd literally write it down.

The 48-year-old actress - who has daughters Vivian, 11, and Georgette, eight, with husband Ben Falcone - had praise for several other famous Hollywood faces too.

She said: ''I love that Jennifer Aniston, that little nugget. That's a person to the soles of her feet. Just solid, good...

''I've known Octavia Spencer for 20 years, and she is the same person she has always been. Same with Allison Janney. They didn't change. They're not adapting for their jobs or their careers. They are exactly, unapologetically as they were.''

Melissa admitted she misses the anonymity she had before she was famous.

She said: ''I do miss when I could just wander around and de-stress. It's a little different when someone's watching you do it where you're like, '''No, I'm just here to be unseen.' ''