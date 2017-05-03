'Bridesmaids' actress Melissa McCarthy has landed the leading role in 'The Happytime Murders' after Jamie Foxx casting falls through.
Melissa McCarthy has joined the cast of puppet noir comedy 'The Happytime Murders'.
Directed by Brian Henson, the comedy is set in Los Angeles where puppets and humans live together. Two detectives, a human and puppet, are forced to work together to solve the murders of the former 'The Happytime Gang'.
Announcing her involvement, McCarthy, 46, said: ''When a really good script combines puppet strippers, Los Angeles' underbelly and comedy, it's like my fever dream has finally come true!''
The film is set to being production in August and will be produced by The Jim Henson Company's Henson Alternative banner, On the Day Productions and STX Films.
McCarthy will produce the film alongside Henson, Jeffrey Hayes and Ben Falcone with Lisa Henson and John W. Hyde as executive producers.
STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement: ''Melissa McCarthy is the reigning queen of comedy and we believe she will make 'The Happytime Murders' the kind of hysterical, edgy, viral event that audiences today crave. This is the kind of script and material that was made for Melissa's smart and boundary-pushing sensibilities. Having worked with her years ago on 'Bridesmaids' and 'Identity Thief', I could not be more delighted or excited to be working with her again.''
'The Happytime Murders' is written by Todd Berger and the film has been attempted to be made since 2008.
McCarthy has starred in 'Spy', 'Ghostbusters', 'Tammy', 'The Heat' and 'The Boss' and will next be seen in 'Life of the Party'.
