Melissa McCarthy initially struggled to comprehend her Oscar nomination.

The 48-year-old actress - who is in line for the Best Actress accolade for 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' - has admitted she could barely believe she'd been nominated when the news was first announced.

She recalled: ''I got a call, and I immediately thought, 'Oh my parents' alarm went off,' and I was like, 'What's the matter? Is everyone OK?' And they're like, 'You've been nominated,' and I'm like, 'Is the alarm OK?' And they're like, 'Oh for god's sake! What are you talking about?'

''And then it gets kind of hazy and fuzzy and it takes a moment to process that.''

Melissa credits her parents, Sandra and Michael, for her tireless work ethic.

The comedy star - who has daughters Vivian, 11, and Georgette, eight, with her husband Ben Falcone - explained that they played a crucial role in her realising her dreams in the movie business.

Melissa - who also starred in the 2011 hit 'Bridesmaids' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''They were never not supportive. They were incredibly supportive, but they never were just like, 'Everything you do is amazing. You're built for magic and spun sugar.'

''It's like, if you work hard enough and you put everything into it, why not you? And it may not be instant and it may not ever happen, but if you love it, keep doing it.

''And I think that's the best thing, and I hope to pass on to my girls. I don't think it helps to just tell someone, 'You're just better.' You have to work at it and you need to hear, 'Work really hard and then you've got as good of a chance as anybody else.'''