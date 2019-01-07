Melissa McCarthy brought thirty sandwiches to the Golden Globe Awards.

The 48-year-old actress - who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me' - smuggled dozens of individually wrapped ham and cheese-filled snacks from Joan's on Third, a specialty food marketplace and restaurant into the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday (06.01.19) because she was determined no one around her would go hungry during the ceremony.

Melissa - who was accompanied to the ceremony by her husband, director Ben Falcone - told Variety: ''I've been handing them out to everyone.''

And the 'Spy' actress is already thinking ahead to her plans for the 2020 ceremony.

She added: ''Next year, I'm bringing hot dogs.''

To avoid the sound of cutlery on television, dinner at the event is served before the broadcasted part of the event, meaning many stars are still making their way up the red carpet and miss their meals, so Jessica Chastain thought Melissa's idea was brilliant, though she's unsure how she was able to execute her plan.

She said: ''How did she get them in here? But it's a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you're always so hungry.''

And one person who got her hands on one of Melissa's sandwiches seemed to have been Olivia Colman, who referenced the snack as she took to the stage to accept the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy prize for her role in 'The Favourite'.

She said: ''I'm not going to cry because my whole table will laugh at me. Thank you for the sandwiches.''