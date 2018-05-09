Comedian Melissa McCarthy has revealed she's been campaigning for pay parity with her male co-stars for years.
Melissa McCarthy has been campaigning for pay parity with her male co-stars for years.
The 47-year-old actress - who is directed by her husband, Ben Falcone, in new movie 'Life of the Party' - has revealed that she's been fighting for parity well before the Time's Up campaign started demanding equal pay for actresses.
She shared: ''I've never acted any differently. I've always been aware of, 'Well, what's everyone getting?' If we're all getting 75 cents to do the same work, great! I'll take the 75 cents.
''If someone's getting $900 ... I haven't changed. Maybe that's why it took me so long to start working. I just always thought, 'Well, is it fair?'''
In her latest film, Melissa's character - a homemaker who is abandoned by her cheating husband - decides to return to university to finish her studies.
And the Hollywood star has admitted that she'd also like to return to studying one day, having abandoned academia to pursue her ambitions as a comedian.
She told USA Today newspaper: ''I actually really do want to go back to school someday.''
But Melissa - who attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York - explained that on her second night in the Big Apple, '' I did stand-up, and I called my parents and said, 'I'm not going back to school and I'm going to do the rock-solid business of stand-up comedy'''.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
Susan Cooper works as an analyst for the CIA; rarely out where the action is...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
When Tammy is late for work following an unlikely road accident, she is fired from...