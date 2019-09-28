Melissa McCarthy learnt a lot from working with Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss and hopes they made her acting ''a little better''.
Melissa McCarthy hopes Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss made her acting ''a little better''.
The 49-year-old actress stars alongside the pair in 'The Kitchen' - which is set in the 1970s and follows three women as they take over the Irish mob when their husbands are jailed - and she found them such a ''high calibre'', she can only hope they improved her own performance.
She said: ''When you have people like Tiffany and Elisabeth working their best, you can only learn from them.
''When something isn't working, Tiffany can change it a little and it works.
''When Elisabeth has difficult scenes in a crazy lake and it's freezing, she can still give a beautiful performance.
''When you're allowed to be around such a high calibre of people - like these two women - you soak that up and you hope to be a little better.''
Melissa jumped at the chance to appear in the film.
Asked what convinced her to sign up for the female-driven drama, she told OK! magazine: ''I thought, it's about time! I loved the script and I loved the opportunity to work with Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. I was in from the start.''
The 'Bridesmaids' star initially made her name starring in comedies but has shifted to more dramatic fare in recent eyars, though she insisted that hasn't been a conscious decision.
She said: ''For me, I don't register drama and comedy differently.
''I think I always start with the story and the character.
''If the story makes sense to me then that's great.
''I tend to love a character that's terribly flawed, I think there's so much more to play.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
Susan Cooper works as an analyst for the CIA; rarely out where the action is...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
When Tammy is late for work following an unlikely road accident, she is fired from...