Melissa McCarthy has encouraged her daughters Vivian and Georgette to embrace their quirks.
The 49-year-old actress - who has Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 10, with husband Ben Falcone - admitted her kids often worry about whether they ''look silly'' doing certain things but she believes the best friendships are formed over ''goofy'' moments.
She told People magazine: ''My oldest has a really good head on her shoulders, but kids that age are always thinking, 'Does someone think I look silly?' I tell them it's all silly and we're all idiots!
''The second you embrace that and have real friends, you realise that's the fun part. Who is the dumbest and the goofiest? Those are the friends you'll have all your life.''
Melissa believes the world would be ''boring'' if people hid their quirks, and wants others to simply be themselves.
She explained: ''How boring would it be if we were all the same? We're drawn to each other because of all our weird, unexplainable character quirks. Life is short. Just be yourself!''
At a young age, the 'Bridesmaids' star was embracing her own weird traits and acting ''like a dingbat'' but she thinks her children have a ''much bigger view'' of the world.
Now, her one wish would be to hear her girls say they appreciate who they are.
She added: ''At that age, I was eating dirt and running around a farm like a dingbat, but they have a much bigger view of the world.
''I love to see my two girls just truly say, 'I know who I am and I know what I like and what I don't like.' And they're kind, so to have all of that come together is lovely.''
