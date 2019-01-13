Melissa McCarthy doesn't like movies that show perfection because she doesn't think they're realistic.
Melissa McCarthy doesn't like movies that show perfection.
The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' actress insists films set in immaculate homes are not realistic and they just make viewers feel inadequate.
She said: ''Like a breakfast-cereal commercial full of perfect, clean, shiny things. I always noticed that. Even as a kid, I always thought, 'How's everything so clean? Where are the dirty clothes? Where's the junk in the kitchen? Where's the stuff that makes it seem real?' It makes people feel inadequate.''
And the 48-year-old actress has never met anyone like the ''perfect'' women depicted in movies.
She told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: ''They're so pleasant and so nice. They always have their hair and make-up done. I don't know any of those women. I've never met a perfect woman, or a perfect man. I wouldn't know how to play someone who just says 'Oh, Tom' or 'Oh, Bill'.''
Melissa finds it frustrating to receive scripts that provide long, detailed descriptions of the lead male characters, but his female co-stars are just described as ''leggy - a knockout''.
She noted: ''You can't play those. Those are not qualities you can play. It's hard to play blonde. It doesn't make a lot of sense.''
'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' is a true story in which Melissa plays a struggling biographer who began forging letters by dead celebrities and though her character, Lee Israel, seems ''unlikeable'', the actress liked her because of her flaws.
She said: ''She chose loneliness. I think her prickly, abrasive ways made people say, 'She's so unlikeable.' But I like her because of her defence mechanism. She kind of pushed people aside so there's less chance to get hurt herself. She didn't need you to like her.
''I don't think she particularly even wanted people to like her -- it wasn't important to her. And today I think that's what everyone needs, knowing how people feel about them, as opposed to knowing how you feel about yourself. I got the feeling she was like an armadillo, just kind of waiting within her shell and hoping people would go away.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
Susan Cooper works as an analyst for the CIA; rarely out where the action is...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...
Vincent is living a life of hedonism in his retirement from the army. An avid...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
When Tammy is late for work following an unlikely road accident, she is fired from...