Melissa Joan Hart says there is a ''possibility'' of a 'Clarissa Explains It All' remake.

The 42-year-old actress believes there is a chance of a reboot of the 1990s hit Nickelodeon show - and she would like the new adaptation to be ''a mother and daughter two hander kind of show'' similar to 'Gilmore Girls'.

She told People magazine: ''It's all the moving pieces. It took us years to draw up a contract, so now there's a possibility, but that doesn't mean it's going to go anywhere. There are numerous different ways it could go. I'd like to see it as Gilmore Girls, like a mom and her daughter, two-hander show kind of thing.''

The 'Melissa & Joey' star also admitted that it's been a ''little challenging'' being separated from her husband Mark Wilkerson - with whom she haves children Mason, 12, Braydon, 10 and six year-old Tucker - whilst she's working away and the pair compensate by sending ''dirty gifs'' to each other.

She said: ''We work out together we do lunches together and stuff right now though I'm living in LA because I'm shooting a new Netflix show and he's raising our kids in Tahoe. So I'm like back and forth on the weekends and hiatus weeks here and there but the school year this year has been a little challenging because we're not really together that much. So it's a lot of like phone calls and texting and sending each other a lot of dirty gifs, we find some great gifs and we just send them.''