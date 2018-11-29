Melissa Joan Hart says there is a real possibility of a reboot of the 1990s hit Nickelodeon show 'Clarissa Explains It All'.
Melissa Joan Hart says there is a ''possibility'' of a 'Clarissa Explains It All' remake.
The 42-year-old actress believes there is a chance of a reboot of the 1990s hit Nickelodeon show - and she would like the new adaptation to be ''a mother and daughter two hander kind of show'' similar to 'Gilmore Girls'.
She told People magazine: ''It's all the moving pieces. It took us years to draw up a contract, so now there's a possibility, but that doesn't mean it's going to go anywhere. There are numerous different ways it could go. I'd like to see it as Gilmore Girls, like a mom and her daughter, two-hander show kind of thing.''
The 'Melissa & Joey' star also admitted that it's been a ''little challenging'' being separated from her husband Mark Wilkerson - with whom she haves children Mason, 12, Braydon, 10 and six year-old Tucker - whilst she's working away and the pair compensate by sending ''dirty gifs'' to each other.
She said: ''We work out together we do lunches together and stuff right now though I'm living in LA because I'm shooting a new Netflix show and he's raising our kids in Tahoe. So I'm like back and forth on the weekends and hiatus weeks here and there but the school year this year has been a little challenging because we're not really together that much. So it's a lot of like phone calls and texting and sending each other a lot of dirty gifs, we find some great gifs and we just send them.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Grace is a teacher who loves her job and when a student asks her if...
Traffic advisory: Plan alternate box office route to bypass Drive Me Crazy and gridlock of...
The bad guy in "Recess: School's Out" is a megalomaniacal ex-elementary school principal determined to...
With a script recycled from the scraps of scores of other prom climax movies, "Drive...
If ever there were a genre long overdue for a vicious lampooning, it would have...