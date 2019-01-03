Melissa Joan Hart believes her Christian faith has helped her through ''bad'' times.

The former 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star - who played the titular role in the popular US sitcom between 1996 and 2003 - has openly discussed her dedication to her religion in the past and she firmly believes that God is there guiding her through her hardships.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode (02.01.19) of the 'Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris' podcast, she admitted: ''I feel like every time something bad has happened, I've come out of it because of my faith.

''It's for a purpose He has. It's His will be done.''

The 42-year-old star - with has children Mason, 12, Braydon, 10 and six year-old Tucker with husband Mark Wilkerson - also feels that people who have faith are more likely to find ''calm and peace'' in anxious situations because they know ''God has a reason for everything''.

She explained: ''I feel like right now I might be just as anxiety-ridden over certain things as I was as an angsty teenager, but now I have this understanding of it's gonna be okay and this calm and peace that people don't have if they don't have faith.

''Especially as I've gotten older and studied more of the Bible, I don't take everything so seriously as I used to; it's not life or death. God has a reason for everything.''

The 'Melissa & Joey' star says that the death of her grandmother when she was a child and her friend taking their own life in their 30s would have been ''much more difficult'' without having faith in God.

She added: ''Without my grandmother passing away when I was 12-years-old, and without my friend dying at 32, and without some of the struggles that I've gone through in my life, I wouldn't be the person I am today.''

''I wouldn't have learned the lessons that I learned.

''I feel like those things would've been so much more difficult to handle.''