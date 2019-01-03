Melissa Joan Hart says without her faith she wouldn't have coped as well with some of life's most testing times.
Melissa Joan Hart believes her Christian faith has helped her through ''bad'' times.
The former 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star - who played the titular role in the popular US sitcom between 1996 and 2003 - has openly discussed her dedication to her religion in the past and she firmly believes that God is there guiding her through her hardships.
Appearing on Wednesday's episode (02.01.19) of the 'Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris' podcast, she admitted: ''I feel like every time something bad has happened, I've come out of it because of my faith.
''It's for a purpose He has. It's His will be done.''
The 42-year-old star - with has children Mason, 12, Braydon, 10 and six year-old Tucker with husband Mark Wilkerson - also feels that people who have faith are more likely to find ''calm and peace'' in anxious situations because they know ''God has a reason for everything''.
She explained: ''I feel like right now I might be just as anxiety-ridden over certain things as I was as an angsty teenager, but now I have this understanding of it's gonna be okay and this calm and peace that people don't have if they don't have faith.
''Especially as I've gotten older and studied more of the Bible, I don't take everything so seriously as I used to; it's not life or death. God has a reason for everything.''
The 'Melissa & Joey' star says that the death of her grandmother when she was a child and her friend taking their own life in their 30s would have been ''much more difficult'' without having faith in God.
She added: ''Without my grandmother passing away when I was 12-years-old, and without my friend dying at 32, and without some of the struggles that I've gone through in my life, I wouldn't be the person I am today.''
''I wouldn't have learned the lessons that I learned.
''I feel like those things would've been so much more difficult to handle.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Grace is a teacher who loves her job and when a student asks her if...
Traffic advisory: Plan alternate box office route to bypass Drive Me Crazy and gridlock of...
The bad guy in "Recess: School's Out" is a megalomaniacal ex-elementary school principal determined to...
With a script recycled from the scraps of scores of other prom climax movies, "Drive...
If ever there were a genre long overdue for a vicious lampooning, it would have...