Melissa Benoist is pregnant.

The 31-year-old actress and her husband Chris Wood are expecting their first child together, the couple - who married last year - have confirmed on social media.

Posting a picture of herself holding a small blue jumper, alongside her spouse holding one of their pet dogs, Melissa wrote on Instagram: ''A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one! (sic)''

Whilst Chris shared a picture of Melissa hugging him from behind whilst he displays a fake baby bump on his own stomach, and wrote: ''The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!! (sic)''

The exciting news comes six months after the 'Supergirl' co-stars tied the knot, in a private ceremony held at an estate in Ojai, California.

Among the guests were fellow stars Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley, and sources at the time said the nuptials were ''beautiful''.

One insider gushed: ''It was a beautiful setting for a wedding very peaceful and quiet. The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended.''

Chris proposed to Melissa in February last year, with the former 'Vampire Diaries' actor revealing it was ''the happiest'' moment of his life.

Alongside a selfie of the pair showing off her dazzling new diamond engagement ring, which Chris had designed himself with the help of fine jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, Melissa wrote on Instagram: ''yes yes yes it will always be yes. (sic)''

Whilst Chris, who can be seen planting a kiss on his fiancee's cheek in the shot, shared the same picture to his profile, and added: ''The happiest.''