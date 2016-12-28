Melissa Benoist has filed for divorce from Blake Jenner.

The 28-year-old actress has requested to legally dissolve her marriage with the 'Glee' hunk less than a year after they tied the knot.

The blonde beauty cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and, according to documents obtained by TMZ, neither party is seeking spousal support and Melissa has requested to change her legal name back to Benoist.

News of their split will come as a huge shock to fans as just two months ago they looked very much in love at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The pair, who have no children together, met on the set of music TV series 'Glee' in 2012 when they were playing love interests Stacy Moore and Ryder Lynn.

Blake said of working with Melissa in 2014: ''I thought she was the bomb the second I saw her, so it was just super cool to be working together.

''Thankfully, we've had some scenes together. Because if we didn't, I don't think we would have had the time to get to know each other.''

The 24-year-old hunk popped the question to Melissa in July 2013 and the pair went on to wed in March 2015 surrounded by their co-stars, friends and family.

On their engagement, Blake said: ''It was fun, it was real low-key. It was private. I did sing, I sang 'Will you marry me?' It was funny, it was a lot like us.''

And it wasn't just a romantic relationship they had as the pair thoroughly enjoyed working together when Melissa guest starred in 'Supergirl' earlier this year.

She said at the time: ''I love working with him. We only have fun working together. He's my person to act with. He's my favourite scene partner, always.''