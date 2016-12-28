Former Glee castmates Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner's marriage is over after almost four years.
The Supergirl star has filed papers to end the union, citing irreconcilable differences.
The actress insists neither she nor her husband wants spousal support, and she is keen to change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist.
Jenner, 24, who played Ryder Lynn on Glee, also appeared on two episodes of his now-estranged wife's hit comic book show.
