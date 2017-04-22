Melinda Messenger is training to be a psychotherapist.

The 46-year-old former glamour model doesn't want to give up on her presenting career but also loves being able to counsel other people through their problems.

Asked what she is up to now, she said: Health and mental well-being -my favourite topics ever.

''I am training as a psychotherapist , I'm doing volunteer counselling and have been doing it since 2012.

''I took a break in between to look at everything in my life . That's really kind of where my heart lies - just everything is beautiful, l work to be there for somebody else.

''My idea is to try and merge media life and that world together.''

And Melinda - who has children Morgan, 17, Flynn, 14, and Evie, 13, with ex-husband Wayne Roberts - has learned a great deal about herself from her studies.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''You learn about yourself and who you really are and what matters and from that you can move forward in life.''

Melinda is thankful her kids are not ''hard work'' and her parenting policy is to be as honest as possible with her brood.

She said: ''[People say], 'Teens, aren't they really hard work' but mine aren't. They are questioning everything , 'Are we going to have World War III'.

''There are so many things we can control and so many things we can't. I try to be as brutally honest as I can. Better that it's honest then it's not.''

And the blonde beauty admits she'd rather her daughter didn't follow in her footsteps to try glamour modelling.

Asked if she'd want Evie to do it, she said: ''No, I wouldn't - I probably wouldn't do that from what I knew.

''I understand why I did it for all the reasons. But I wouldn't want that for her.

''She has a different outlook in life, a sense of who she wants to be. If it was really what she wants I would support that but you have to know why you are doing it and what you think you are getting from it.''