Melinda Messenger credits therapy for improving her love life.

The 48-year-old former glamour model - who has been single since splitting from Chris Harding earlier this year - thinks working on her self-esteem made her feel better about herself, which led to her making better choices in her personal life.

She said: ''I believe everyone, to a degree, has mental health issues - but the best relationships come when you're happy in yourself.

''In the past, I've had low self-worth and self-confidence and it impacted the relationships I was in.

''I was very co-dependent, looking for validation from my partners.

''Therapy helped me get a stronger sense of self-worth and I began to have better relationships.''

Melinda - who has children Morgan, 18, Flynn, 17, and 15-year-old Evie with ex-husband Wayne Roberts - is currently studying to be a psychotherapist and revealed she has already taken on some clients.

She wrote in a guest column for Closer magazine: ''I'm currently studying t qualify as a psychotherapist and I have a few private clients I see each week now.

''Psychology has always been a passion of mine and honestly, this Masters degree I'm studying doesn't feel like work - I just love it.

''So in the afternoons I'm either studying, seeing clients, or attending lectures.''

The presenter believes it is important to take some time to ''reflect'' every day so always gets up early.

She said: ''I'm always awake by 6am. The first hour of the day is my quiet time - I'll meditate, write in my dream journal, do some yoga, walk the dogs or maybe sit in the garden.

''That helps me clear my mind and think about the day ahead - it's so important to have time to reflect.''