Melanie Sykes is reportedly dating former 'Big Brother' star Ziggy Linchman.

The 48-year-old TV presenter is said to have been enjoying secret dates with the hunky reality TV star, who is 11 years her junior, after being introduced by friends.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: ''Mel and Ziggy have been secretly meeting up at Mel's. It has caused more than a few tongues to wag that there is something romantic going on.

''But Mel has told pals Ziggy pops round for a cup of tea on a Sunday and that they are nothing more than good friends.

''Ziggy is a very attractive guy and Mel has the house all to herself when it's her ex-husband Daniel Caltagirone's turn to have their kids.

''They share a mutual love of fitness which they have bonded over and, despite the age-gap, really get along well and make each other laugh.''

Melanie split from Daniel in 2009 after eight years of marriage, during which they had two children - Roman and Valentino.

She went on to marry Jack Cockings in 2013 following a whirlwind one year-romance after meeting on Twitter but the union ended after just seven months.

And since their split, Melanie has been linked to both singer Olly Murs and Martin Kaymer, both 14 years her junior, but she has hit out at claims that she is a maneater.

She previously fumed: ''I'm vilified for being some kind of sexual predator, which is absolutely laughable.

''I can't even be seen with a man without somebody asking, 'Oh, are you f*****g him?'.

''I read a lot, I'm interested in art and films and I love to cook.''