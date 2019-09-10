Melanie Griffith thinks Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin make an ''awesome'' couple.

The 62-year-old actress is a big fan of her daughter's boyfriend - who she has been dating on and off for two years - and thinks the Coldplay frontman is a good match for the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress.

Melanie told People Now: ''I love my daughter's boyfriend. I think that they're an awesome couple.''

This isn't the first time the 'Working Girl' actress - who has Dakota with ex-husband Don Johnson - has sung the praises of the 42-year-old singer.

Speaking last year, Melanie gushed: ''I adore him! But [Dakota] is very private about her life, and I respect that.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Chris' ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow - the mother of his kids Apple, 15, and 12-year-old Moses - encouraged the 'Fix You' hitmaker to rekindle his relationship with Dakota following a brief split in June.

A source said: ''Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it. Gwyneth is happy is Chris is happy, she only wants the best for him.''

The 46-year-old actress - who is now married to Brad Falchuk - and the 'Something Just Like This' singer have remained close friends since their divorce in 2016, and are supportive of one another's new romances, with Chris even joining Gwyneth, their children, and her new spouse on a family vacation for her and Brad's honeymoon.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported the 'Yellow' hitmaker and Dakota, 29, reconciled for a romantic break in The Hamptons, New York, where it's believed they rekindled their romance.

An insider said: ''Chris and Dakota have almost two years of history but they started to drift apart earlier this year.

''He was clear with the people around him that it was over, but things change and they have been drawn back together.

''Chris had a fun couple of months, including his trip back to the UK for Glastonbury, where he really enjoyed himself.

''But they both started to really miss each other and now they are giving things another go.''