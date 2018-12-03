Melanie Griffith once tried to ''have a romance'' with Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Working Girl' in 1988, but was turned down by the actor.
Melanie Griffith once tried to ''have a romance'' with Alec Baldwin.
The 61-year-old actress - who has son Alexander Bauer, 33, with ex-husband Steven Bauer, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 29, with former spouse Don Johnson, and Stella Banderas, 22, with third ex-husband Antonio Banderas - worked with Alec on the 1988 flick 'Working Girl', and has said that during the shooting of the movie, she tried to make a move on the actor, but was politely turned down.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Alec Baldwin is handsome and charming, and I just had such a crush on him. But he wouldn't go there with me. I was like, 'Oh come on, have a romance with me!' But no, Alec said, 'I can't do this with people I work with.' He's a sweetheart.''
At the time, Melanie had just split from second husband Steven Bauer, and 60-year-old Alec - who is now married to Hilaria Baldwin - was also single, as he didn't meet first wife Kim Basinger until two years later in 1990.
Meanwhile, the 'Lolita' actress recently revealed she thinks marriage is ''irrelevant'', and has no plans to tie the knot again after having four weddings with three different husbands.
Melanie - who married Don Johnson twice - said: ''I really don't think it's relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you're 60 and you have four kids and you're living the life you've always wanted.
''Then why get married? It's, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven't. I keep looking. I've had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.''
However, she remains on good terms with her former flames and still ''loves'' them.
She added: ''All of my husbands, my three husbands - I love them all so much, and we're all very close.''
Although she'd still like to find another partner one day, the 'Roar' actress has insisted she won't be turning to the world of online dating, instead wanting to meet someone in a more traditional way.
She explained: ''I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
Just so you know, there are no waterfalls in Los Angeles. The titular Mulholland...
Another fall, another movie from the Woodman.Shot in black and white and filled with about...