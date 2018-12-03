Melanie Griffith once tried to ''have a romance'' with Alec Baldwin.

The 61-year-old actress - who has son Alexander Bauer, 33, with ex-husband Steven Bauer, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 29, with former spouse Don Johnson, and Stella Banderas, 22, with third ex-husband Antonio Banderas - worked with Alec on the 1988 flick 'Working Girl', and has said that during the shooting of the movie, she tried to make a move on the actor, but was politely turned down.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Alec Baldwin is handsome and charming, and I just had such a crush on him. But he wouldn't go there with me. I was like, 'Oh come on, have a romance with me!' But no, Alec said, 'I can't do this with people I work with.' He's a sweetheart.''

At the time, Melanie had just split from second husband Steven Bauer, and 60-year-old Alec - who is now married to Hilaria Baldwin - was also single, as he didn't meet first wife Kim Basinger until two years later in 1990.

Meanwhile, the 'Lolita' actress recently revealed she thinks marriage is ''irrelevant'', and has no plans to tie the knot again after having four weddings with three different husbands.

Melanie - who married Don Johnson twice - said: ''I really don't think it's relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you're 60 and you have four kids and you're living the life you've always wanted.

''Then why get married? It's, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven't. I keep looking. I've had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.''

However, she remains on good terms with her former flames and still ''loves'' them.

She added: ''All of my husbands, my three husbands - I love them all so much, and we're all very close.''

Although she'd still like to find another partner one day, the 'Roar' actress has insisted she won't be turning to the world of online dating, instead wanting to meet someone in a more traditional way.

She explained: ''I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.''