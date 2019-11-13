Melanie Griffith was ''humbled'' when she was ordered to pay $80,000 after turning up to work drunk.

The 62-year-old actress recalled shooting 'Working Girl' in 1988 and how she upset director Mike Nichols - who passed away in 2014 - when she arrived on set intoxicated, so filming had to be cancelled for the day.

Melanie knew she was ''in so much trouble'' for her actions - and as punishment, she was asked to pay compensation for lost production time.

In an interview for new book 'Life Isn't Everything: Mike Nichols as remembered by 150 of his closest friends' by Ash Carter and Sam Kashner, she said: ''Mike got so mad at me, he wouldn't talk to me. Mike Haley, the first AD, just came up and said, 'We're shutting down. Go home,' and I knew I was in so much trouble.'

''The next morning he took me to breakfast and said, 'Here's what's going to happen. You're going to pay for last night out of your pocket. We're not going to report you to the studio, but you have to pay for what it cost.' And it was $80,000.

''They wanted to get my attention and they really did. It was a very humbling, embarrassing experience, but I learned a lot from it.''

Three weeks after the incident, Melanie checked into rehab for the first time.

She later underwent further treatment in both 2000 and 2009.

The 'Lolita' actress - who has son Alexander Bauer, 33, with ex-husband Steven Bauer, and daughters Dakota Johnson, 29, with former spouse Don Johnson, and Stella Banderas, 22, with third ex-husband Antonio Banderas - recently revealed she tried to strike up a romance with Alec Baldwin while making 'Working Girl'.

She said: ''Alec Baldwin is handsome and charming, and I just had such a crush on him. But he wouldn't go there with me. I was like, 'Oh come on, have a romance with me!' But no, Alec said, 'I can't do this with people I work with.' He's a sweetheart.''

At the time, Melanie had just split from second husband Steven Bauer, and 60-year-old Alec - who is now married to Hilaria Baldwin - was also single, as he didn't meet first wife Kim Basinger until two years later in 1990.